ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Abbeville took to social media to ask for help finding a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.
According to a Facebook post from the city, Abbeville Police are looking for Mr. Eddie C. "Bay Hay" Dunlap, 87. Mr. Dunlap was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday night on Secession Avenue.
Police say he is most likely wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Though he normally wears eyeglasses, police say Dunlap does not have them with him.
Anyone with information on Mr. Dunlap's whereabouts is asked to call the Abbeville Police Department at (864) 366-5832.
