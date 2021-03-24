BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said they were called to a home on Big Creek Road in Belton on Wednesday afternoon after EMS notified them of multiple animals inside a home. EMS was called to the home for a woman in need of medical assistance and found the animals.
The woman was taken to the hospital and both deputies and officials with Anderson County PAWs went to Big Creek Road to investigate.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office does not know the woman's condition or how she was injured.
Larry Stone, the nephew of the woman who lives at the home, said he had heard that there may be as many as 50 dogs being kept on the property and inside the home.
Stone said the dogs did not cause the injuries to the homeowner and she was expected to recover.
Animal Control workers with protective clothing began entering the home around 6 p.m. to begin removing the animals after deputies obtained a warrant.
Several small-breed dogs could be seen roaming outside while officials waited for the warrant, which allowed them to begin collecting the animals.
