SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- More than 20,000 voters in Greenville County have already cast a ballot for next month's election.
This comes as more auxiliary polling places open for absentee voters.
A line wrapped around the building just an hour after the polls opened at the Simpsonsville Activity and Community Center on Monday.
Greenville County now has four auxiliary polling locations:
- Simpsonville Activity and Senior Center: 310 West Curtis Street Simpsonville, SC 29681
- Mt. Pleasant Community Center (Annex building): 710 South Fairfield Rd, Greenville, SC 29605
- Travelers Rest: Renfrew Church 951 Geer Hwy Travelers Rest, SC 29690
- Greer: Tryon Recreation Center 226 Oakland Ave. Greer, SC 29650
Voters can also vote at County Square, located at 301 University Ridge in Greenville.
Each polling place is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Greenville County Election Office will open more satellite locations over the next three weeks. A full list of locations can be found here.
