Every voting booth was filled by Madison County voters Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, as they filled out their paper ballots in Ridgeland, Miss. Voters have a number of races to consider, including judiciary and federal offices and some local issues. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Board of Voter Registration and Elections announced that in-house absentee voting will be available starting at the end of January. 

A press release from the board says all registered voters who qualify and intend to cast absentee ballots in-person for the Democratic PPP Election can do so beginning on January 30. 

From then, voters can head over to the Voter Registration Office at 301 North Main Street Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The absentee voting will conclude on February 28 - a Friday. 

For more information on absentee voting via mail or in person, one can call (864) 260-4035. To learn more about absentee voting, click here

