GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Auro Hotels announced that its latest hotel, AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville Downtown, has opened on the corner of Main and Broad streets in Camperdown Plaza.
The eight-story hotel features 196 guestrooms and suites, seven food and beverage concepts, nearly 29,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and a private collection of art featuring more than 100 works by 35 local artists, Auro said.
The first of seven food and beverage concepts, Paloma, is also open. Paloma offers a Mediterranean-inspired tapas bar on the ground floor with indoor and outdoor dining.
Future food and beverage concepts to open in April include Juniper, a "16,000 square-foot rooftop space with multiple high-energy dining zones," and The Press Room, which Auro describes as "a modern speakeasy that will provide an intimate cocktail bar experience."
