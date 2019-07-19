SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The mother of a man who was murdered by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is suing the man who would purchase guns for Kohlhepp, and the store that sold the firearms.
Cindy Coxie, mother of Johnny Coxie, filed the lawsuit against Dustan Lawson and Academy Sports, court documents show.
Johnny Coxie was one of seven people Kohlhepp admitted to murdering.
Cindy Coxie claimed the store was negligent in selling weapons to Dustan Lawson.
Lawson admitted to buying guns at places like Academy Sports in his name then transferring them to Kohlhepp.
A judge heard Academy Sport’s motion to dismiss the suit Friday morning and will rule on it at a later date, the court documents say.
MORE NEWS
Seneca remains found in June finally identified, coroner says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.