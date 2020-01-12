(FOX Carolina) -- In the event of the Clemson Tigers taking home the National Championship title once again, Academy Sports + Outdoors will reopen their doors for National Championship merchandise, according to a press release.
Boxes of Clemson merchandise have already arrived at Academy Sports + Outdoors locations across the Upstate, including Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Easley and Rock Hill.
According to the store, the products include the official t-shirts and hats that the Clemson players will be wearing on the field after the game.
The stores will remain open until the championship products are sold out.
