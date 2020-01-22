Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the ACC announced the 2020 football schedule and the Clemson Tigers will kick off their 125th season on the road against Georgia Tech.
The Tigers will host their annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 4 at 2:30 p.m.
2020 Clemson Football Schedule:
(Home games bolded; all games on Saturday unless otherwise noted)
- Sept. 3 (Thursday): at Georgia Tech
- Sept. 12: LOUISVILLE
- Sept. 19: AKRON
- Sept. 26: VIRGINIA
- Oct. 2 (Friday): at Boston College
- Oct. 10: at Florida State
- Oct. 17: NC STATE
- Oct. 24: SYRACUSE
- Nov. 7: at Notre Dame
- Nov. 14: THE CITADEL
- Nov. 21: at Wake Forest
- Nov. 28: SOUTH CAROLINA
More information on ticketing for the 2020 Clemson Football season will be available by visiting ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800 CLEMSON.
