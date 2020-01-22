Dabo All Pro Dad Experience

Clemson football Head Coach Dabo Swinney hosts the "All Pro Dad Experience" at Clemson Memorial Stadium! The event is a partnership between All Pro Dad and the SC DSS to help promote the importance of fostering and adoption.

Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the ACC announced the 2020 football schedule and the Clemson Tigers will kick off their 125th season on the road against Georgia Tech. 

The Tigers will host their annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 4 at 2:30 p.m. 

2020 Clemson Football Schedule:

(Home games bolded; all games on Saturday unless otherwise noted)

  • Sept. 3 (Thursday): at Georgia Tech
  • Sept. 12: LOUISVILLE
  • Sept. 19: AKRON 
  • Sept. 26: VIRGINIA
  • Oct. 2 (Friday): at Boston College
  • Oct. 10: at Florida State
  • Oct. 17: NC STATE
  • Oct. 24: SYRACUSE
  • Nov. 7: at Notre Dame
  • Nov. 14: THE CITADEL
  • Nov. 21: at Wake Forest
  • Nov. 28: SOUTH CAROLINA

More information on ticketing for the 2020 Clemson Football season will be available by visiting ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800 CLEMSON.

