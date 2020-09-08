GREENSBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced in a statement Tuesday the college sports conference plans to proceed with fall sports this season.
The ACC said their main focus as they head into the fall competition season is the mental and physical well being of their student-athletes.
The conference said athletic directors and coaches have had conversations with student-athletes about returning and the risks that come with it. A majority of athletes have confirmed they want to compete.
The ACC also said that student-athletes will be able to choose whether or not to compete without losing scholarships or a season of eligibility.
The Atlantic Conference said now that there are plans to move forward, they are putting the health and safety of everyone in their decision-making for the upcoming season.
Below is the full statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference:
“The ACC’s principal priority as we approach fall competition is the mental and physical wellbeing of our student-athletes. At each of our member institutions, our athletic directors and coaches have had conversations with student-athletes about returning to competition and attendant risks. After listening to our student-athletes, and considering the further advice of our Medical Advisory Group, the Atlantic Coast Conference continues to proceed with its plans for competition in fall sports. The majority of our student-athletes have indicated they wish to compete if public health permits, and that they have worked hard to enable themselves to compete safely. Any student-athlete must and will be able to choose not to compete at any time this season without losing scholarship support, and the decision to compete or not compete will not cost the student a season of eligibility.
"The public health situation is dynamic and uneven in the United States and at our member institutions. The ACC will regularly monitor the changing situation and is prepared at any time to adjust schedules and games to reflect changes in that situation. The ACC will also respect the decisions of individual schools as they continually assess the public health situation affecting their students and communities. As it has done all year, the ACC will carefully reevaluate the public health needs as we go along, relying on public health expertise and putting the health and safety of our surrounding communities at the center of our decision-making.”
