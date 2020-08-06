Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, the Clemson tigers and the ACC announced their updated 2020 football schedule which will kick off in September.
Clemson's schedule includes 11 games, ten of which are in-conference, and two open dates. Notably absent is the in-state rivalry game with South Carolina.
Clemson will kick off their season on the road playing against Wake-Forest on September 12. Clemson's final game of the season, December 5, at Virginia Tech, will be the latest regular season game since joining the ACC in 1953. It is the program’s second-latest regular season finale all-time, behind a Dec. 8, 1928 finale against The Citadel.
The full 2020 Clemson Football Schedule is as follows(Home games bolded; All games on Saturday):
- Sept. 12: at Wake Forest
- Sept. 19: NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENT TBA
- Sept. 26: Open Date
- Oct. 3: VIRGINIA
- Oct. 10: MIAMI (FLA.)
- Oct. 17: at Georgia Tech
- Oct. 24: SYRACUSE
- Oct. 31: BOSTON COLLEGE
- Nov. 7: at Notre Dame
- Nov. 14: Open Date
- Nov. 21: at Florida State
- Nov. 28: PITTSBURGH
- Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech
The ACC's full schedule can be viewed here:
The wait is over.More info » https://t.co/yJUXpEhokA pic.twitter.com/W3LJACMP8r— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) August 6, 2020
More news: S.C. sees initial unemployment claims well below 10,000 for the first time since pandemic began
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.