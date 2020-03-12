GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) on Thursday canceled the remainder of its men's basketball tournament due to coronavirus, or COVID-19, concerns.
The conference said Florida State will represent the league as ACC champion for NCAA tournament qualification purposes.
Below is the ACC's full statement:
“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”
Also on Thursday, the SEC, Big 10, and Big 12 also canceled the remainder of their tournaments.
This move by the ACC comes just as the NCAA has pledged to refund ticket purchases to the women's basketball tournament championship, as well as an announcement from the NCAA announcing similar attendance restrictions.
