Greensboro, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced attendance capacity for the upcoming ACC Championship between Notre Dame (2) and Clemson (3).
Officials say regulations put in place by the State of North Carolina are limiting attendance to seven percent of the stadium's capacity. This will limit attendance to 5,240 fans at Bank of America Stadium.
Should state and local guidelines change between now and Dec. 19, the ACC will adjust accordingly.
Tickets for the 2020 game will only be available through the two participating schools. An automatic refund will be applied for tickets previously purchased to the same method of payment used to purchase tickets.
The ACC says seating locations are similar to those currently in place for Carolina Panthers' football games and comply with Bank of America Stadium policies.
Face coverings will be mandatory for every person in the stadium (fans and staff) and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat. Physical distancing markers must be followed throughout the stadium.
Bank of America Stadium is entirely cashless in 2020. All purchases will need to be made via credit card, debit card, or touch-free payment . Pre-paid debit cards are accepted.
The game will be televised nationally by ABC at 4 p.m., December 19.
More news: McMaster, health officials to give update on SC's COVID-19 response Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.