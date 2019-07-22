CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Atlantic Coast Conference said Clemson, the reigning college football national champions, have been choses as the preseason favorite to win the ACC title in the upcoming season.
The Tigers will he hoping to win their fifth straight ACC title in the upcoming season.
The ACC said the 173 media members credentialed for last week’s 2019 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina selected the Tigers as the top ACC team.
Clemson was named the likely 2019 ACC champion on 170 ballots. Syracuse picked up two votes, and Virginia received one.
