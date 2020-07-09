(FOX Carolina) - Today, the ACC announced in a unanimous vote by its Board of Directors, that it will delay competition until at least September 1 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The ACC says each of its fall Olympic Sports will delay the start of competition to ensure campuses can focus on return to competition protocols, allowing the schools to facilitate the resocialization process.
The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
The ACC says they will proceed in the hopes of an anticipated fall season. Any rescheduling of contests will also be determined by each school.
ACC officials say the health and safety of the student athletes remains their top priority.
