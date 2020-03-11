GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has announced changes to how the men's basketball tournament will move forward in light of the latest developments regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Conference leaders say consultation with league presidents and athletic directors has lead to new restrictions on who can be at games beginning Thursday, March 12. Starting then, all games will only be played with essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests; broadcast television members, and credentialed media members. This means general-public audiences will not be allowed to be in attendance.
This move by the ACC comes just as the NCAA has pledged to refund ticket purchases to the women's basketball tournament championship, as well as an announcement from the NCAA announcing similar attendance restrictions.
PREVIOUSLY:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.