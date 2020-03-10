GREENSBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) The Atlantic Coast Conference says they're men's basketball tournament will proceed as scheduled, following consultation with state officials.
Amid nation and worldwide concern over the coronavirus, the ACC says they're taking extra precautions at Greensboro Coliseum. These include:
- Frequent cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, restrooms, concessions stands, media areas, team areas
- Increasing the number of hand-sanitizer stations throughout FanFest and the concourse
- Posting and distributing the CDC “Stop the Spread of Germs” information to ensure all fans are aware as they enter and move about the building
- Emergency Medical Services will be on scene for any medical concerns that arise
The conference referred to NC Governor Cooper's message to the public, reiterating that high-risk individuals are discouraged from attending mass gatherings like sporting events.
Team locker rooms will be secured in an attempt to protect the health of players, coaches and essential team personnel.
The ACC Men's Basketball Tournament kicked off Tuesday, March 10.
