COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, AccelerateED released their final guidance and recommendations for conducting the 2020-2021 school year in South Carolina.
The Task Force, led by State Superintendent Molly Spearman, was made up of educators and administrators representing all aspects of the K-12 public education system in the state.
For several weeks, the group worked closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and referred to the latest guidance from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.
They also examined the science and research related to the coronavirus, as well as sought advice from a variety of external experts in developing their plan.
“When putting together these recommendations, the first thing to know is that all our focus, and every single one of our priorities, are directed toward protecting the health, safety and wellness of students and staff,” said Superintendent Spearman. “Planning for a new school year, in even the most normal of circumstances, is challenging enough. Clearly, the start of the 2020-21 school year poses unique challenges and uncontrollable variables that raise questions we have never before needed to answer. However, we are committed to giving students the best possible learning experience that is as close to normal as health and safety allow.”
DedicationtoEducation.com includes audience-based resources for parents and students, educators and districts and schools.
For a summary that highlights key excerpts from the full plan, click here.
