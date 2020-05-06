COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Superintendent Molly Spearman said Wednesday in the second AccelerateED task force meeting that $48 million from the Governor’s Emergency Fund will go to education in the state.
Spearman said she has requested funding for six additional school days, summer reading and math programs, extending food service, and additional funding for technology. Spearman said more funding is needed to extend broadband internet access and provide more electronic devices to students. She has requested the funds for these tech advances come from the federal coronavirus relief funds provided by the US Government. The state received $1.9 billion in said funding.
The group also discussed social distancing on school buses and Spearman said guidance on that issue will be forthcoming.
They also discussed athletics and said schools can begin holding practices for fall sports on July 31.
View the virtual meeting below:
