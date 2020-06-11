COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The AccelerateED task force on Thursday discussed three educational models that the group had recommended for South Carolina Schools to choose from when classes resume in the fall.
Patrick Kelly, Chair of the Instruction Committee, said the group has also recommended that school districts send surveys to students’ families so they can weigh-in anonymously on their concerns about students returning. Kelly said the committee has recommended that those surveys go out by the end of the day.
Also by end of July, school districts should have a plan in place for distance learning for high-risk students who may need to attend classes remotely and a plan to begin allowing parents to register for this option.
The three models include back-to-building learning, a hybrid model that includes distance learning and traditional learning in case of an outbreak, and a full-distance learning model if a virus outbreak makes it impossible to return to in-person instruction during the school year.
Kelly also said the committee recommends districts re-evaluate their school calendars and notify parents of any changes at least 20 days before the first day of the 2020-21 school year.
The committee said teachers will need to plan for in-person and distance learning instruction to occur in the same day.
Additionally, schools will be asked to schedule distance learning practice days, and add LEAP days to ensure students are up to speed following the chaotic end to the last school year.
The recommendations also include setting class size caps, reducing transitions between classes, and modifying high school days.
If school districts use the hybrid model, Kelly says the recommendations include the possibility of having both AM and PM classes, alternating days of in-person and distance learning, and other guidelines.
If districts have to follow the full-distance learning model, schools need to have a plan in place for young learners and students with special learning needs, the committee recommends.
The task force also discussed bus concerns.
DHEC guidelines are that buses should only operate at 50 percent capacity, with assigned seating from back to front, disinfect the buses twice a day, maximize air ventilation, and ensure drivers are wearing masks.
The task force is also recommending staggered drop off and pickup times at designated entrances and exits only.
The task force will also recommend staff and students wear masks when social distancing is not feasible.
