GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina's schools could have more guidance on reopening this fall by Friday.
Ryan Brown, a spokesperson for State Superintendent Molly Spearman's office, said the AccelerateED Task Force is planning to meet Friday to adopt the draft they released last week.
This comes as the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees is calling for more direction from the state.
At Tuesday night's meeting, board members and superintendent W. Burke Royster said they have questions including who will wear masks, how will PPE be funded and what will happen when someone gets sick.
The first draft of guidelines answers some of those questions. The state will buy PPE, like shields, and the Department of Education is providing cloth masks for teachers.
However, it will be up to the individual districts to decide whether they will recommend or require the precautions, according to the draft. If more PPE is required, the schools might have to supply it.
If the guidelines are passed as-is, there will still be details to work out for the district. The draft says buses should operate at half capacity.
Greenville County Board of Trustees secretary Glenda Morrison-Fair said that would be a problem because they are already dealing with a bus shortage.
