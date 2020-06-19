Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The AccelerateED task force is preparing to deliver its final guidance report to South Carolina schools to outline the changes that will be required for the upcoming school year on Monday.
Friday, the AccelerateED task force met to discuss feedback received from its draft report.
The draft report, issued on June 15, consists of four phases.
- Immediate actions
- Summer planning and preparation
- Pre-Opening
- Reopening and Continuity of Operations
The task force made recommendations for schools to take when in-person instruction resumes. Some of the major requirements are:
- Increasing areas where students show up to school to reduce bottlenecking situations
- Staggering entry/release times to reduce crowds, which may require extending the school day
- turning off water fountains and providing bottled water, or allowing students and staff to bring bottles of water from home
- increasing spaces between desks and having them face the same direction to maintain 6 feet of distance
- spaced seating in cafeteria and longer meal periods
- Under current DHEC restrictions - buses cannot reach more than 50% capacity
- districts should come up with a plan to promote social distancing at bus stops/while loading and unloading buses
- provide hand sanitizer for bus riders and drivers
- providing face masks for drivers and allowing for masks and face coverings of students
- cleaning and disinfecting high touch areas
The task force also addressed the need for face masks and PPE, stating:
- Districts will need to review dress codes to make sure students/staff can wear face masks
- Districts should follow latest guidance from DHEC and/or CDC
- Some students may be required to wear additional PPE depending on health related conditions, and it may be necessary for schools to provide masks for those students
Recess was another part of school that will likely look different. The guidance for recess is:
- Districts will need to evaluate recess procedures to maximize social distancing and reduce touching of shared surfaces
- This could include alternate recess schedules to reduce number of students on the playground at one time
Another topic was the school calendar, with the task force recommending that schools include plans for alternate schedules if there is a potential resurgence of COVID-19. The plans that schools are asked to consider include a year-round calendar, extended winter break, and scheduling school by semester. The descriptions of each is as follows:
A “year round” calendar of nine weeks of instruction followed by a two week break. This could prove beneficial, both as a tool for remediation practices and to provide greater schedule flexibility in the event of a second wave of COVID-19 in an area.
Extended winter break. This model is similar to what some universities in the state are planning to implement, with the elimination of all holidays prior to Thanksgiving and students not reporting back to campus from Thanksgiving through the start of the second semester in January 2021. For use in K-12 education, this would most likely require a period of distance learning during December 2020. The benefits of this schedule would allow for increased social distancing during a time of year that is most susceptible to a resurgence of COVID. The costs to be considered by districts prior to moving to this calendar must include an analysis of the childcare impact on families in December.
Scheduling by Semester- Districts may find it useful to engage in semester calendar discussions and/or approval, rather than passing an entire school year calendar.
The 202-page draft report also covers a variety of topics, including:
- Purchasing PPE
- Creating a “task force” for reopening schools
- Get community feedback on plans
- Address the “digital divide” to ensure students have access to learning materials
- Develop policies for distance learning access
- Further develop digital learning resources
- Develop a distance learning contingency plan
- Address shortages of student support providers
- Review emergency drill procedures
- Staff each school with a full-time nurse
- Revise leave policies to align with federal COVID-19 legislation
- Cleaning protocols
- Food services changes and costs
- Visitation policies
- Review transportation capacity
You can view the full report below:
