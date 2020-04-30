COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The AccelerateSC task force meeting on Thursday revealed Greenville County had been granted $91 million in federal coronavirus reimbursement funds directly from the federal government and that amount had been subtracted from the $1.9 billion overall the state of South Carolina was granted.
Gov. Henry McMaster urged the task force to be mindful that the money “is not free” and must be spent to reimburse state and local governments for expenses related to the virus, not to make up for lost revenues or create new programs.
“We’ve got to be dollar hogs on this and make sure it’s spent wisely and make sure people understand it,” the governor said, noting that the public will be scrutinizing this spending.
The task force determined that additional money can be spent in Greenville County if needed.
Greenville was the only county that met the population threshold to apply directly to the government for cares act fund.
