Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday morning the Gateway Project released a statement on their twitter page that an accident forced of closure of lanes which might have affected your commute.
The Gateway Project said an accident occurred within their work zone forcing the I-385 southbound lane to be closed at the ramp to I-85 northbound.
Officials said the closure would remain in effect until the accident is cleared.
We'll update if we hear more.
