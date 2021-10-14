CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – One part of Interstate 85 in Cherokee County was blocked because of an accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The accident happened southbound in the chute of I-85 near mile marker 92, according to the department.
The 18-wheller has since been moved and traffic is moving slowly.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
