SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Duke Energy is reporting that some customers in the Spartanburg area are out of power Saturday afternoon.
Spartanburg County dispatchers say an accident left some power poles damaged near Rogers Bridge Road and Highway 101. Dispatch says they weren't aware of any reported injuries.
However, Duke Energy was reporting about 45 customers were without power.
They estimate power will be restored around 2:45 p.m.
