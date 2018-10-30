Spartanburg County (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 17 westbound on I-26.
Right now we're told that only one lane is open, and a wrecker is on scene.
Troopers tell us the accident should be cleared up soon.
Right now we don't have any other details on the crash, but we'll update with more information when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.