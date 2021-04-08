ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they rescued an infant and two adults during a hostage incident early Thursday morning on Foster Street in Anderson.
Deputies said they were called to a home around 1:30 a.m. for an unknown disturbance.
"While in route, dispatchers notified deputies that a male subject in the home had a gun, had discharged it, and threatened to kill others inside the home who were being held against their will," explained Stephen Combs, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff's Office, in a news release.
Combs said the 24-year-old suspect, Kenyon Dentarius Franklin Harkness, fired multiple shots at deputies as negotiators pleaded with him over a span of several hours.
"A female, who was being held in the home, escaped through a window with the assistance of deputies," Combs said. "The remaining hostages, another male and the infant, were retrieved when the SWAT team made an initial entry into the residence to execute a rescue."
None of the hostages were hurt during the rescue.
Once the hostages were safe, SWAT made a second entry into the home and took Harkness into custody.
Harkness was initially booked into the Anderson County Detention Center on a probation violation. He has since been charged with six counts of attempted murder, one count of domestic violence - high and aggravated nature, one count of unlawful neglect of a child, three counts of kidnapping, and one count of pointing and presenting a firearm.
Warrants state Harkness was armed with a 9mm pistol when he threatened to shoot a woman, causing her to fear for her life. He's also accused of shooting at least three round at SWAT team members and deputies.
