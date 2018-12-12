ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The teen accused in the deadly Townville Elementary School shooting of 2016 will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
Jesse Osborne is charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder after events that unfolded on September 28, 2016.
Investigators say the young teen fatally shot his father, Jeffrey Osborne, before driving to the elementary school and opening fire on the playground. Jacob Hall, 6, was wounded during the attack and later passed away.
Osborne pleaded not guilty during a September arraignment hearing.
He is expected at the Anderson County Courthouse at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.