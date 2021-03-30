McMaster issues new executive order allowing remote state workers to return to office, removing state mask requirement in restaurants
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2021…
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina (ACLU) demanded Governor Henry McMaster revoke or delay his return to in-person work order.
On March 5, 2021, McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-12 to allow for the state employees who are continuing to work from home to get back to their offices on a full-time basis.
In response to the executive order, the ACLU of SC said the mandate "ignores the serious health risks posed by COVID-19 & blatantly discriminates against people w/ disabilities, women, & caregivers."
The ACLU of SC is requesting that the governor respond to their letter by 5 p.m. on April 1, 2021.
We are working to get a statement from the Governor's office.
