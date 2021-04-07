(AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union is suing South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster over an executive order requiring state agencies to fast-track employees' return to the office during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The complaint filed Monday argues that McMaster's order exceeds his authority and disproportionately harms women, caregivers, those with disabilities and Black people.
McMaster issued the order last month, as vaccinations ramped up in the state and virus cases declined. A spokesman for McMaster says the Department of Administration has worked with agency heads to bring employees back to the office safely, providing flexibility for accommodations and giving time to implement safety precautions.
More news: ACLU of SC demands Gov. McMaster revoke or delay return-to-work order
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.