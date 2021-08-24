COLUMBIA, SC (AP/FOX Carolina) - The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit over a South Carolina law that bans school districts from imposing mask mandates.
The lawsuit argues the ban effectively excludes vulnerable students from public schools and disproportionately impacts students with underlying health conditions or disabilities, who are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they get COVID-19.
South Carolina legislators included a provision in the state's general budget that stopped school districts from using state funding to mandate masks in schools.
Governor Henry McMaster has said parents should have the choice of whether or not children should wear masks in schools.
The Governor's Office made the following statement Tuesday:
“While we don’t comment on specific litigation, the only truly inclusive option is to allow every parent to decide whether their child will wear a mask in school. That’s exactly what the General Assembly's budget proviso does in South Carolina.”
