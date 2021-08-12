Anderson County deputies respond to a shooting in Williamston.

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that a 16-year-old was shot near Old Field Road on Thursday night in Williamson, SC.

Deputies say that they responded to the scene at around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Detective and Forensic Personnel responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing, according to deputies. 

