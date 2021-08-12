ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that a 16-year-old was shot near Old Field Road on Thursday night in Williamson, SC.
Deputies say that they responded to the scene at around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.
Detective and Forensic Personnel responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.
More news: MCSO: Man arrested for meth possession after deputy finds him asleep in car
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.