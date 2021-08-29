ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Anderson County Coroner's Office are responding to a shooting near Woodmont Circle.
Deputies say that they responded to the scene at around 6:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that one male victim was shot at least one time. The victim sadly died as a result of the shooting, according to deputies.
Forensic Personnel and Detectives are responding to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.
Sheriff Chad McBride says that the shooter is detained.
Deputies say that they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
