ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County Deputies said they're searching for Hunter Edge, a teenager who ran away on October 24.
Deputies said Edge was last seen on Shoal Creek Way in Easley. He was wearing black pants and a black shirt.
Deputies described Edge as 5 foot 6 inches and around 130 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Hunter's location is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-38213.
