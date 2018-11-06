ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teen in Anderson County.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page that they were searching for 15-year-old Tara Rashell Dixon.
Dixon is believed to have run away from her Anderson high school sometime after 1 p.m. on November 2.
She is described as 5'9'' and weighing 160 lbs. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say she was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt and blue slip-on shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call ACSO's Detective Bureau to speak with Investigator Chau. You can reach him at (864) 222-6667.
Deputies are also searching for Abby Evatt, also described as a runaway juvenile. At this time, the two are considered separate incidents.
