ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced that a driver crashed after fleeing from deputies on Tuesday night.
Deputies said they initially tried to stop the vehicle for recklessly driving on Centerville Road in the Sandy Springs area of Anderson County. However, the driver did not stop, and deputies were forced to pursue them onto Highway 76 north.
Deputies later identified the driver as 19-year-old Larry Davelle Cannon, Jr.
According to deputies, the Cannon soon lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a grass field near the intersection of Highway 187 and LaFrance Road. The driver was taken into custody following the crash.
Soon after they took Cannon into custody, the wrecked vehicle began smoldering. Eventually, the car lit the grass around it on fire. The small fire spread to the car and engulfed it in flames.
Anderson County Fire Station #2 responded to extinguish the fire. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to investigate.
Highway 187 was shut down temporarily while firefighters extinguished the flames, but the road is now open again.
Cannon was charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Reckless Driving following the incident.
