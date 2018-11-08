ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies had their hands full early Wednesday morning as they handled a reckless driver who drove in the wrong lanes on I-85.
Deputies say they witnessed a car sitting at a gas pump at the Spinx on Manley Drive in Anderson around 2:30 a.m., and went to investigate. They say the car turn right onto Highway 81 and drive towards Highway 28, but failed to maintain its lane. At this point, the car made a wide right turn onto Lewis Street and traveled into the oncoming lane.
Deputies stopped the driver at the intersection of Lewis Street and South Main Street, and asked for the driver's license. In the incident report, they note the driver had a hoodie and had a woman in the passenger's seat. Before they could get any information, the driver sped off onto South Main Street.
Deputies went on to give chase on Highway 28 towards Abbeville County and continued to Flat Bridge Road. The chase would come back toward Anderson, where the suspect driver then turned right into the oncoming lane of South Fant Street.
The suspect driver continued to lead deputies on a chase an entered I-85 traveling north in the southbound emergency lane. Deputies entered the correct northbound lane, still in pursuit. The suspect driver made a U-turn at mile marker 24 and began driving southbound in the correct lane. Deputies turned around at mile marker 27 and eventually found the car abandoned off of the southbound lane.
A perimeter was established and a K-9 unit deployed to track the suspect and the passenger into the woods. The suspect, identified as Christopher David Lollis, and the passenger were found in a field west of the car.
Deputies say the female passenger was taken into custody without incident, but Lollis resisted deputies and assaulted the K-9. A deputy then tased Lollis and he was taken into custody.
EMS was called to examine Lollis, but deputies say he refused further treatment. The female passenger was found to be wanted out of Oklahoma for possession of dangerous drugs, and she was then placed under arrest for public disorderly conduct. Deputies also sought warrants for being a fugitive from justice.
Lollis was booked into the Anderson County jail on charges of resisting arrest, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, public disorderly conduct, and driving under suspension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.