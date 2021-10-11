ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies from Animal Control Unit helped rescue a horse that recently fell into a ditch. 

Deputies said the worked with Martin Veterinary Services and used equipment from Anderson County PAWS to rescue the trapped animal. Deputies said they were eventually able to free the horse and get it back to dry land!

