ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announces that they are responding to a shooting near Evergreen Street in Anderson County.
Deputies say that they responded to Evergreen Street at around 6:50 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived on scene, Deputies say they located an adult male that had been shot at least one time.
The Coroner's Office says they are also at the scene.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are unknown right now, according to deputies.
Forensic Investigators and Detectives are investigating the situation, according to deputies.
This is all the information that we have right now. We will update this story as we learn more.
