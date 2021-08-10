ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Raymond Williams, a missing endangered person from Anderson County.
Deputies say that Williams was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. on Aspen Way.
Williams is considered endangered due to medical reasons, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-34592.
