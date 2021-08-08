ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Reece Alizabeth Dameron, a missing endangered runaway last seen leaving an address on Patterson Road.
Deputies say that Dameron is around 5'6" and 150 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Deputies add that Dameron recently made comments about harming herself.
Anyone with information regarding Dameron is asked to call 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-34461.
