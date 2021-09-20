ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are searching for Dupre L Little, a man who went missing on Sunday, said the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the last time someone saw Dupre was on September 19, at an address along Edgewater Drive in Anderson.
Anyone with information regarding Dupre is asked to call 864-260-4405.
