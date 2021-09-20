Dupre L. Little

A missing person from Anderson County (Anderson County Sheriff's Office, September 20, 2021)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are searching for Dupre L Little, a man who went missing on Sunday, said the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the last time someone saw Dupre was on September 19, at an address along Edgewater Drive in Anderson.

Anyone with information regarding Dupre is asked to call 864-260-4405.

More news: COVID-19 cluster confirmed at Atkinson Elementary, school district says 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.