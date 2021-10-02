ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County Deputies said they're searching for James Robert Kay, a missing person from Anderson.
Deputies said Kay was last seen on September 28, 2021, at a house along Roosevelt Drive in Anderson. They do not know the last thing he was wearing. He is possibly in the Spartanburg area, according to deputies.
He was diagnosed with non-life-threatening health issues, but deputies don't believe he is in danger right now.
Deputies described Kay as 5 foot 6 inches tall and around 200 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Kay is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-37098.
