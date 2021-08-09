ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Destiny N Cannady, a runaway Juvenile from Anderson.
Deputies say that Cannady was last seen on August 7 at a location on McGee Road in Anderson.
Deputies describe Cannady as around 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds. She also has blue eyes and dyed red hair, according to deputies.
Cannady has been reportedly having hallucinations, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Cannady is asked to call 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-34331.
