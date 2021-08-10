ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for Brenden Boivin, a runaway juvenile in Anderson, SC.
Deputies say that Boivin was last seen at an address along Standridge Road on August 7, 2021.
Deputies describe Boivin as around 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds. He also has brown hair according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Boivin is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-34522.
