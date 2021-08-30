ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Matthew M Gambrell, a missing person from Anderson, SC.
Deputies say that Gambrell was released from the Anderson County Detention Center on August 28, but no one has seen him since.
Deputies describe Gambrell as around 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds. He also has gray hair and brown eyes, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Gambrell is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-35470.
