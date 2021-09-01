ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for Tanisha A Rodriguez, a missing woman from Anderson.
Deputies said Tanisha was released from the Anderson County Detention Center on August 21 and no one has seen her since.
Deputies described Tanisha as around 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds. She has light hair and brown eyes, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Tanisha is asked to call 864-260-4420 referencing ACSO case number 2021-35437.
