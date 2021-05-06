ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a suspect for homicide after a shooting incident on Abbeville Highway on Thursday.
According to deputies, Ricardo S Patterson from Anderson was charged with with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime as a result of their investigation.
Patterson was booked at the Anderson County Detention Center and is currently awaiting a bond hearing.
According to dispatch, the call came in at approximately 12:21 a.m. for reports of a shooting along Abbeville Highway. EMS and the coroner's office were then called on scene.
Coroner Boseman said one male victim was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner identified the gunshot victim as 24-year-old Neron Asante Dean Clark of Anderson.
Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405.
