ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies located the 7-year-old autistic child who went missing near Lesley Road in Pelzer, said the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. They added he was safe.
Deputies said they were looking for John William Piercepaulson. They described Piercepaulson as around 65 pounds with a blond mohawk. He was wearing a white shirt, black shorts and gray Croc shoes, according to deputies.
Deputies said reverse 911, a helicopter and tracking K-9s were all called to the scene. They also requested help from Technical Rescue teams.
